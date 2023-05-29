Miro Heiskanen Player Prop Bets: Stars vs. Golden Knights - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 6
Miro Heiskanen and the Dallas Stars are playing the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Heiskanen against the Golden Knights, we have lots of info to help.
Miro Heiskanen vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -185)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)
Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info
Heiskanen Season Stats Insights
- In 79 games this season, Heiskanen has a plus-minus of +12, while averaging 25:29 on the ice per game.
- In 10 of 79 games this year, Heiskanen has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- In 47 of 79 games this year, Heiskanen has recorded a point, and 23 of those games included multiple points.
- In 40 of 79 games this season, Heiskanen has registered an assist, and in 19 of those matches recorded two or more.
- Heiskanen's implied probability to go over his point total is 64.9% based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Heiskanen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 59.8%.
Heiskanen Stats vs. the Golden Knights
- The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the league.
- The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vegas
|79
|Games
|11
|73
|Points
|5
|11
|Goals
|1
|62
|Assists
|4
