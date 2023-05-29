Max Domi Player Prop Bets: Stars vs. Golden Knights - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 6
Max Domi and the Dallas Stars play the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at American Airlines Center, on Monday at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Domi's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.
Max Domi vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)
Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info
Domi Season Stats Insights
- In 80 games this season, Domi has averaged 17:46 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -15.
- In Domi's 80 games played this season he's scored in 17 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
- Domi has a point in 39 of 80 games this season, with multiple points in 12 of them.
- Domi has an assist in 30 of 80 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.
- Domi's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he hits the over.
- The implied probability of Domi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.
Domi Stats vs. the Golden Knights
- The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vegas
|80
|Games
|11
|56
|Points
|5
|20
|Goals
|0
|36
|Assists
|5
