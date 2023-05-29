The Houston Astros (31-21) and Minnesota Twins (27-26) clash in the first of a three-game series on Monday at Minute Maid Park, at 4:10 PM ET. The Astros are coming off a series victory over the Athletics, and the Twins a series loss to the Blue Jays.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send J.P. France (1-1) to the mound, while Sonny Gray (4-0) will answer the bell for the Twins.

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (1-1, 3.43 ERA) vs Gray - MIN (4-0, 1.82 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: J.P. France

France (1-1) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up one earned run on five hits in a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.43, a 3.6 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.190 in four games this season.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray

Gray gets the start for the Twins, his 11th of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.82 ERA and 66 strikeouts over 54 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty threw five innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

In 10 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 1.82 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .218 to opposing hitters.

Gray is trying to secure his fourth quality start of the season in this matchup.

Gray will try to collect his 10th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.4 innings per appearance.

The 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (1.82), 36th in WHIP (1.196), and eighth in K/9 (10.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

Sonny Gray vs. Astros

He will face off against an Astros offense that ranks 20th in the league with 429 total hits (on a .246 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .392 (20th in the league) with 53 total home runs (23rd in MLB action).

Gray has pitched seven innings, giving up one earned run on four hits while striking out 13 against the Astros this season.

