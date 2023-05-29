On Monday, May 29 at 4:10 PM ET, Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros (31-21) host Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins (27-26) in the series opener at Minute Maid Park.

Bookmakers list the Astros as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Twins +100 moneyline odds. Houston is favored on the run line (-1.5). An 8-run over/under is set for this contest.

Astros vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: J.P. France - HOU (1-1, 3.43 ERA) vs Sonny Gray - MIN (4-0, 1.82 ERA)

Astros vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 37 times this season and won 22, or 59.5%, of those games.

The Astros have a 20-14 record (winning 58.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Astros went 8-1 across the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Twins have been chosen as underdogs in 19 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (26.3%) in those games.

The Twins have a win-loss record of 5-8 when favored by +100 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Twins have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jose Altuve 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+250) José Abreu 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+180) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+150) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+165)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +650 3rd 1st Win AL West -130 - 1st

