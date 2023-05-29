How to Watch the Astros vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will take on the Minnesota Twins and Byron Buxton at Minute Maid Park on Monday at 4:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Astros vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Explore More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Twins Player Props
|Astros vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|Astros vs Twins Odds
|Astros vs Twins Prediction
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros are 23rd in MLB play with 53 total home runs.
- Houston's .392 slugging percentage ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Astros' .246 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.
- Houston is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.5 runs per game (234 total).
- The Astros are 18th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .316.
- Astros batters strike out eight times per game, the fifth-fewest strikeouts in the majors.
- Houston's pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Houston has the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.18).
- The Astros have the second-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.175).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Astros will send J.P. France (1-1) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.43 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/23/2023
|Brewers
|L 6-0
|Away
|J.P. France
|Colin Rea
|5/24/2023
|Brewers
|L 4-0
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Adrian Houser
|5/26/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-2
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|James Kaprielian
|5/27/2023
|Athletics
|W 6-3
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Austin Pruitt
|5/28/2023
|Athletics
|W 10-1
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/29/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Sonny Gray
|5/30/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Joe Ryan
|5/31/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Louie Varland
|6/1/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Reid Detmers
|6/2/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Shohei Ohtani
|6/3/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Patrick Sandoval
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.