Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will take on the Minnesota Twins and Byron Buxton at Minute Maid Park on Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Explore More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are 23rd in MLB play with 53 total home runs.

Houston's .392 slugging percentage ranks 20th in MLB.

The Astros' .246 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.

Houston is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.5 runs per game (234 total).

The Astros are 18th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .316.

Astros batters strike out eight times per game, the fifth-fewest strikeouts in the majors.

Houston's pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston has the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.18).

The Astros have the second-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.175).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will send J.P. France (1-1) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.43 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 5/23/2023 Brewers L 6-0 Away J.P. France Colin Rea 5/24/2023 Brewers L 4-0 Away Brandon Bielak Adrian Houser 5/26/2023 Athletics W 5-2 Away Hunter Brown James Kaprielian 5/27/2023 Athletics W 6-3 Away Framber Valdez Austin Pruitt 5/28/2023 Athletics W 10-1 Away Cristian Javier Ken Waldichuk 5/29/2023 Twins - Home J.P. France Sonny Gray 5/30/2023 Twins - Home Brandon Bielak Joe Ryan 5/31/2023 Twins - Home Hunter Brown Louie Varland 6/1/2023 Angels - Home Framber Valdez Reid Detmers 6/2/2023 Angels - Home Cristian Javier Shohei Ohtani 6/3/2023 Angels - Home J.P. France Patrick Sandoval

