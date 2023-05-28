On Sunday, Yordan Alvarez (.636 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Houston Astros face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Read More About This Game

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez leads Houston with 46 hits and an OBP of .402 this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 30th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Alvarez has had a hit in 34 of 45 games this year (75.6%), including multiple hits nine times (20.0%).

Looking at the 45 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (24.4%), and in 6.2% of his trips to the dish.

Alvarez has picked up an RBI in 51.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 28.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.

In 60.0% of his games this year (27 of 45), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.7%) he has scored more than once.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 14 .283 AVG .283 .389 OBP .387 .500 SLG .623 7 XBH 8 3 HR 5 15 RBI 19 19/9 K/BB 13/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 22 19 (82.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (68.2%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%) 13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (63.6%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (31.8%) 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (59.1%)

