Jose Altuve Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Athletics - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Sunday, Jose Altuve (on the back of going 2-for-5 with a double) and the Houston Astros face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Athletics.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve has three doubles and four walks while batting .318.
- Altuve enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .389.
- This year, Altuve has recorded at least one hit in five of six games (83.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his six games this season.
- Altuve has driven in a run in one game this year.
- In three of six games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (6.81).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (89 total, 1.6 per game).
- Medina (0-3) takes the mound for the Athletics in his fifth start of the season. He has a 6.45 ERA in 22 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 6.45 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .236 to his opponents.
