On Sunday, Jeremy Pena (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Athletics.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

  • Pena is batting .247 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and seven walks.
  • Pena has picked up a hit in 31 of 49 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.
  • He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 49), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Pena has driven in a run in 17 games this season (34.7%), including six games with more than one RBI (12.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 46.9% of his games this year (23 of 49), he has scored, and in four of those games (8.2%) he has scored more than once.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 18
.205 AVG .288
.275 OBP .316
.425 SLG .438
8 XBH 7
4 HR 2
12 RBI 8
16/3 K/BB 22/3
5 SB 1
Home Away
25 GP 24
15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (66.7%)
5 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (37.5%)
14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (37.5%)
4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.5%)
9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (33.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
  • The Athletics have a 6.81 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (89 total, 1.6 per game).
  • Medina makes the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.45 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 24-year-old has a 6.45 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .236 to opposing hitters.
