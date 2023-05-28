The Houston Astros (30-21) aim to finish off a sweep of a three-game series versus the Oakland Athletics (10-44), at 4:07 PM ET on Sunday.

The Astros will call on Cristian Javier (5-1) against the Athletics and Luis Medina (0-3).

Astros vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (5-1, 3.07 ERA) vs Medina - OAK (0-3, 6.45 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier

Javier (5-1) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in six innings pitched against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.07 and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .201 in 10 games this season.

He's going for his fifth straight quality start.

Javier has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Medina

Medina makes the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.45 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 24-year-old has put together a 6.45 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .236 to his opponents.

Medina has recorded two quality starts this year.

Medina will try to prolong a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 innings per outing).

