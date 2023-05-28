When the Houston Astros (30-21) and Oakland Athletics (10-44) meet at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, May 28, Cristian Javier will get the call for the Astros, while the Athletics will send Luis Medina to the hill. The game will begin at 4:07 PM ET.

The Astros are favored in this one, at -250, while the underdog Athletics have +200 odds to win. Houston is favored on the run line (-2.5 with +105 odds). The game's total has been listed at 8 runs.

Astros vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (5-1, 3.07 ERA) vs Medina - OAK (0-3, 6.45 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Astros vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Astros' matchup versus the Athletics but aren't sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Astros (-250) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Astros to take down the Athletics with those odds, and the Astros emerge with the victory, you'd get back $14.00.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Alex Bregman get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Astros vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 21, or 58.3%, of the 36 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Astros have a record of 6-2 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter (75% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

The Astros went 8-1 over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Athletics have won in 10, or 19.2%, of the 52 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Athletics have been a moneyline underdog of -250 or longer 12 times, losing every contest.

The Athletics have played as underdogs 10 times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Astros vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kyle Tucker 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+135) Jose Altuve 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) José Abreu 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+120) Alex Bregman 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+135)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Astros, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +650 3rd 1st Win AL West -130 - 1st

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.