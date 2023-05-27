The Houston Astros, including Yordan Alvarez and his .688 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

  • Alvarez leads Houston with 46 hits and an OBP of .405 this season.
  • He ranks 21st in batting average, eighth in on base percentage, and fourth in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.
  • Alvarez has reached base via a hit in 34 games this season (of 44 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 25.0% of his games in 2023 (11 of 44), and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Alvarez has had at least one RBI in 52.3% of his games this year (23 of 44), with more than one RBI 13 times (29.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored in 59.1% of his games this season (26 of 44), with two or more runs three times (6.8%).

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 14
.283 AVG .283
.389 OBP .387
.500 SLG .623
7 XBH 8
3 HR 5
15 RBI 19
19/9 K/BB 13/7
0 SB 0
Home Away
23 GP 21
19 (82.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (71.4%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (23.8%)
13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (61.9%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (33.3%)
10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (61.9%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have a 6.83 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up 88 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (most in baseball).
  • Muller makes his first start of the season for the Athletics.
  • The 25-year-old left-hander makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
