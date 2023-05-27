Joe Pavelski and the Dallas Stars are facing the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Pavelski's props versus the Golden Knights? Scroll down for stats and information.

Joe Pavelski vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Pavelski Season Stats Insights

Pavelski's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:43 per game on the ice, is +42.

In 25 of 82 games this year Pavelski has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Pavelski has a point in 49 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in 20 of them.

In 38 of 82 games this season, Pavelski has registered an assist, and in 10 of those matches recorded two or more.

Pavelski has an implied probability of 59.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Pavelski has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Pavelski Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 82 Games 10 77 Points 7 28 Goals 3 49 Assists 4

