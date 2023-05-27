Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Athletics - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.341 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and seven walks while hitting .242.
- In 62.5% of his 48 games this season, Pena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in six games this season (12.5%), homering in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- Pena has driven home a run in 16 games this season (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 10.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored a run in 22 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.205
|AVG
|.288
|.275
|OBP
|.316
|.425
|SLG
|.438
|8
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|8
|16/3
|K/BB
|22/3
|5
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|23
|15 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (65.2%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (34.8%)
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (34.8%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.7%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (30.4%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Athletics' 6.83 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (88 total, 1.7 per game).
- Muller will start for the Athletics, his first of the season.
- The 25-year-old left-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
