Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves meet Bryson Stott and the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, in the third of a four-game series at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank second in baseball with 85 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.

Atlanta is second in baseball, slugging .463.

The Braves are 10th in the majors with a .258 batting average.

Atlanta has the No. 6 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.2 runs per game (263 total runs).

The Braves' .332 on-base percentage ranks sixth-best in MLB.

The Braves strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 15 mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.7 K/9, the third-best in the majors.

Atlanta's 3.72 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.280).

Phillies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Phillies' 53 home runs rank 21st in Major League Baseball.

Philadelphia ranks 13th in the majors with a .417 team slugging percentage.

The Phillies' .258 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.

Philadelphia has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 221 (4.3 per game).

The Phillies have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

The Phillies rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Philadelphia averages 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, fourth-most in the majors.

Philadelphia has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.65) in the majors this season.

Phillies pitchers have a 1.335 WHIP this season, 20th in the majors.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton gets the start for the Braves, his 10th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.61 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out came on Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Morton is trying to secure his sixth quality start of the year in this game.

Morton is looking for his 10th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance on the mound.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Phillies will hand the ball to Zack Wheeler (3-4) for his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed six innings while giving up three earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Wheeler will look to pitch five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/22/2023 Dodgers L 8-6 Home Charlie Morton Gavin Stone 5/23/2023 Dodgers L 8-1 Home Spencer Strider Bobby Miller 5/24/2023 Dodgers W 4-3 Home Bryce Elder Tony Gonsolin 5/25/2023 Phillies W 8-5 Home Dylan Dodd Aaron Nola 5/26/2023 Phillies L 6-4 Home Jared Shuster Taijuan Walker 5/27/2023 Phillies - Home Charlie Morton Zack Wheeler 5/28/2023 Phillies - Home Spencer Strider Dylan Covey 5/29/2023 Athletics - Away Bryce Elder Paul Blackburn 5/30/2023 Athletics - Away - JP Sears 5/31/2023 Athletics - Away Jared Shuster James Kaprielian 6/2/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Charlie Morton Merrill Kelly

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Phillies Starter Opponent Starter 5/22/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-3 Home Zack Wheeler Tommy Henry 5/23/2023 Diamondbacks L 4-3 Home Matt Strahm Ryne Nelson 5/24/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-5 Home Ranger Suárez Zac Gallen 5/25/2023 Braves L 8-5 Away Aaron Nola Dylan Dodd 5/26/2023 Braves W 6-4 Away Taijuan Walker Jared Shuster 5/27/2023 Braves - Away Zack Wheeler Charlie Morton 5/28/2023 Braves - Away Dylan Covey Spencer Strider 5/30/2023 Mets - Away Ranger Suárez Kodai Senga 5/31/2023 Mets - Away Aaron Nola Carlos Carrasco 6/1/2023 Mets - Away Taijuan Walker Max Scherzer 6/2/2023 Nationals - Away Zack Wheeler Josiah Gray

