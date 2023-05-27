Astros vs. Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 27
The Oakland Athletics (10-43) will look to Seth Brown, riding a two-game homer streak, against the Houston Astros (29-21) at 4:07 PM ET on Saturday, at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
The Astros will give the nod to Framber Valdez (4-4) versus the Athletics and Kyle Muller.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM
Astros vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Time: 4:07 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (4-4, 2.45 ERA) vs Muller - OAK (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Read More About This Game
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez
- The Astros will hand the ball to Valdez (4-4) for his 11th start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he allowed four hits in nine scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics.
- The 29-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with a 2.45 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .230.
- He has eight quality starts in 10 chances this season.
- In 10 starts this season, Valdez has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of 6.6 innings per appearance.
Framber Valdez vs. Athletics
- The Athletics have scored 185 runs this season, which ranks 28th in MLB. They are batting .221 for the campaign with 55 home runs, 19th in the league.
- This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Athletics in one game, and they have gone 4-for-29 with a double over nine innings.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Muller
- Muller takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Athletics.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 25-year-old left-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.