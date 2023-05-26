The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points above season-long percentage), battle starter James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Read More About This Game

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

  • Dubon is hitting .297 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 17th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 94th and he is 113th in slugging.
  • In 77.5% of his 40 games this season, Dubon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 40 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Dubon has driven in a run in eight games this year (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In 55.0% of his games this year (22 of 40), he has scored, and in seven of those games (17.5%) he has scored more than once.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 16
.226 AVG .343
.234 OBP .371
.242 SLG .463
1 XBH 7
0 HR 0
3 RBI 3
7/1 K/BB 9/2
1 SB 2
Home Away
18 GP 22
13 (72.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (81.8%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (36.4%)
8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (63.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%)
2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (27.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Athletics' 6.88 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up 88 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (most in the league).
  • Kaprielian gets the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season. He is 0-4 with an 8.68 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Houston Astros, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 29-year-old has an ERA of 8.68, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .297 against him.
