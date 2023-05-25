Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals showcases the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights facing off at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, May 25 on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights hold a 3-0 lead in the series. The Golden Knights are the underdog (-105) in this decisive game against the Stars (-115).

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-115) Golden Knights (-105) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won 62.9% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (44-26).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, Dallas has a 44-26 record (winning 62.9% of its games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Stars' implied win probability is 53.5%.

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 267 (14th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 225 (11th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 42 (25th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 44 (10th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas has not gone over in its past 10 games.

The Stars and their opponents have combined to score goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.

During the past 10 games, the Stars have scored 0.6 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Stars offense's 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked seventh in the NHL this year.

The Stars have conceded the third-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 215 (2.6 per game).

With a +66 goal differential, they're ranked fourth-best in the league.

