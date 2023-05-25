Miro Heiskanen will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights meet on Thursday at American Airlines Center in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Heiskanen available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Miro Heiskanen vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -185)

0.5 points (Over odds: -185) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -145)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Heiskanen Season Stats Insights

Heiskanen has averaged 25:29 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +12).

Heiskanen has netted a goal in a game 10 times this season in 79 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 47 of 79 games this season, Heiskanen has registered a point, and 23 of those games included multiple points.

In 40 of 79 games this season, Heiskanen has registered an assist, and in 19 of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 64.9% that Heiskanen goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 59.2% of Heiskanen going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Heiskanen Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are allowing 225 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 79 Games 9 73 Points 3 11 Goals 1 62 Assists 2

