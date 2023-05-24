The Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes play in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at BB&T Center on Wednesday, May 24, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers are up 3-0. Oddsmakers give the Panthers -115 odds on the moneyline in this decisive game against the Hurricanes (-105).

Here is our pick for who will capture the win in this Stanley Cup Semifinals contest.

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Wednesday

Our projections model for this matchup calls for a final score of Panthers 4, Hurricanes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-115)

Panthers (-115) Computer Predicted Total: 6.2

6.2 Computer Predicted Spread: Panthers (-0.6)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have a 42-32-8 record overall, with a 12-8-20 record in matchups that have gone to overtime.

Florida is 20-6-7 (47 points) in its 33 games decided by one goal.

Looking at the 11 times this season the Panthers ended a game with just one goal, they have a 2-8-1 record, good for five points.

Florida has finished 3-14-1 in the 18 games this season when it scored two goals (registering seven points).

The Panthers have scored more than two goals 67 times, and are 48-13-6 in those games (to register 102 points).

In the 41 games when Florida has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 25-12-4 to record 54 points.

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Florida is 29-24-3 (61 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in 37 games, going 23-11-3 to register 49 points.

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes (52-21-9 overall) have posted a record of 16-11-27 in contests that have gone to OT this season.

In the 41 games Carolina has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 58 points.

Across the eight games this season the Hurricanes finished with just one goal, they have earned six points.

When Carolina has scored two goals this season, they've earned 16 points (6-8-4 record).

The Hurricanes have scored three or more goals 63 times, earning 109 points from those matchups (52-6-5).

This season, Carolina has recorded a single power-play goal in 25 games and registered 44 points with a record of 22-3-0.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Carolina has posted a record of 50-20-6 (106 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents 15 times this season, and earned 17 points in those games.

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Hurricanes AVG Hurricanes Rank 6th 3.51 Goals Scored 3.2 15th 21st 3.32 Goals Allowed 2.56 2nd 1st 36.9 Shots 34.8 3rd 22nd 31.9 Shots Allowed 26 1st 10th 22.8% Power Play % 19.8% 19th 23rd 76% Penalty Kill % 84.4% 2nd

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

