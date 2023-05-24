Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Brewers - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.350 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Brewers.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is batting .247 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and seven walks.
- Pena has picked up a hit in 63.8% of his 47 games this season, with at least two hits in 27.7% of them.
- He has gone deep in six games this year (12.8%), leaving the park in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Pena has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (34.0%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (10.6%).
- He has scored in 22 games this season (46.8%), including multiple runs in three games.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.205
|AVG
|.288
|.275
|OBP
|.316
|.425
|SLG
|.438
|8
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|8
|16/3
|K/BB
|22/3
|5
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|22
|15 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (68.2%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (36.4%)
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (36.4%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.1%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (31.8%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (66 total, 1.4 per game).
- Houser makes the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 3.07 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- In three games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 3.07 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .322 to opposing batters.
