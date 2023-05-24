Astros vs. Brewers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Adrian Houser takes the mound for the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday at American Family Field against Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
The favored Brewers have -110 moneyline odds against the underdog Astros, who are listed at -110. A 9-run over/under is set in the game.
Astros vs. Brewers Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
Astros Recent Betting Performance
- The Astros have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and lost that game.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- The Astros have had a spread set in two of their past 10 games, and they have come up short of covering the spread each time.
Read More About This Game
Astros Betting Records & Stats
- The Astros have won in seven, or 58.3%, of the 12 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Houston is 7-5 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -110 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.
- Games involving Houston have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 23 of 48 chances this season.
- The Astros have played just two games with a spread this season and failed to cover in each game.
Astros Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|14-11
|14-9
|9-5
|18-15
|19-15
|8-5
