Wednesday's contest features the Milwaukee Brewers (26-22) and the Houston Astros (28-20) facing off at American Family Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 4-2 victory for the Brewers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on May 24.

The Brewers will call on Adrian Houser against the Astros and Brandon Bielak (1-1).

Astros vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
  • Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Astros vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 4, Astros 3.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Brewers

  • Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

  • Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been named underdog just one time and left with a loss in that contest.
  • When it comes to the over/under, Houston and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.
  • The Astros have failed to cover the runline in any of their last 10 contests (two of those games had a runline).
  • The Astros have come away with seven wins in the 12 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Houston has been victorious seven times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
  • Averaging 4.4 runs per game (213 total), Houston is the 16th-highest scoring team in baseball.
  • The Astros have a 3.23 ERA as a team, best in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 19 Athletics W 5-1 Brandon Bielak vs Ken Waldichuk
May 20 Athletics W 3-2 Hunter Brown vs JP Sears
May 21 Athletics W 2-0 Framber Valdez vs James Kaprielian
May 22 @ Brewers W 12-2 Cristian Javier vs Corbin Burnes
May 23 @ Brewers L 6-0 J.P. France vs Colin Rea
May 24 @ Brewers - Brandon Bielak vs Adrian Houser
May 26 @ Athletics - Hunter Brown vs Kyle Muller
May 27 @ Athletics - Framber Valdez vs Kyle Muller
May 28 @ Athletics - Cristian Javier vs Luis Medina
May 29 Twins - J.P. France vs Sonny Gray
May 30 Twins - Brandon Bielak vs Joe Ryan

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.