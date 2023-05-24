On Wednesday, Alex Bregman (hitting .282 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Houser. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Alex Bregman At The Plate

  • Bregman is hitting .219 with five doubles, a triple, six home runs and 28 walks.
  • Bregman has gotten a hit in 28 of 48 games this season (58.3%), including 10 multi-hit games (20.8%).
  • He has gone deep in 12.5% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Bregman has driven in a run in 17 games this year (35.4%), including five games with more than one RBI (10.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 50.0% of his games this season (24 of 48), he has scored, and in four of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 18
.176 AVG .242
.265 OBP .390
.230 SLG .455
2 XBH 7
1 HR 3
4 RBI 12
12/8 K/BB 5/16
0 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 23
14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (60.9%)
4 (16.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (26.1%)
14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (43.5%)
3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.0%)
7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (43.5%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers' 4.09 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (66 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Houser (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his fourth start of the season. He has a 3.07 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty threw six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
  • In three games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 3.07 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .322 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.