Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Brewers - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Alex Bregman (hitting .282 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Houser. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is hitting .219 with five doubles, a triple, six home runs and 28 walks.
- Bregman has gotten a hit in 28 of 48 games this season (58.3%), including 10 multi-hit games (20.8%).
- He has gone deep in 12.5% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Bregman has driven in a run in 17 games this year (35.4%), including five games with more than one RBI (10.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 50.0% of his games this season (24 of 48), he has scored, and in four of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.176
|AVG
|.242
|.265
|OBP
|.390
|.230
|SLG
|.455
|2
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|3
|4
|RBI
|12
|12/8
|K/BB
|5/16
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|23
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (60.9%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (26.1%)
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (43.5%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.0%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (43.5%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 4.09 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (66 total, 1.4 per game).
- Houser (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his fourth start of the season. He has a 3.07 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty threw six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- In three games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 3.07 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .322 to his opponents.
