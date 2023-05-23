The Dallas Stars are set for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals against the Vegas Golden Knights at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 23, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are up 2-0.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/21/2023 Golden Knights Stars 3-2 (F/OT) VEG 5/19/2023 Golden Knights Stars 4-3 (F/OT) VEG 4/8/2023 Stars Golden Knights 2-1 (F/SO) DAL 2/25/2023 Golden Knights Stars 3-2 (F/SO) DAL 1/16/2023 Golden Knights Stars 4-0 DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in NHL action.

The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the NHL (281 total, 3.4 per game).

Over the last 10 contests, the Stars have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 5-2-3 record.

Defensively, the Stars have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights concede 2.7 goals per game (225 in total), 11th in the NHL.

With 267 goals (3.3 per game), the Golden Knights have the NHL's 14th-ranked offense.

Over the past 10 contests, the Golden Knights are 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) during that span.

Golden Knights Key Players