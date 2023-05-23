Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Brewers - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Chas McCormick -- batting .233 with three doubles, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the mound, on May 23 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is batting .242 with six doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
- In 57.9% of his games this year (11 of 19), McCormick has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (26.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in two of 19 games played this season, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- McCormick has driven home a run in six games this year (31.6%), including more than one RBI in 15.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored at least one run six times this year (31.6%), including one multi-run game.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|7
|.286
|AVG
|.233
|.474
|OBP
|.281
|.571
|SLG
|.400
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|6
|3/4
|K/BB
|10/2
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 4.18 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 66 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Rea makes the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.52 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, May 14 against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 32-year-old has put together a 5.52 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .239 to opposing hitters.
