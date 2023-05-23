The Houston Astros visit the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Yordan Alvarez, Christian Yelich and others in this game.

Astros vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Alvarez Stats

Alvarez has put up 46 hits with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 46 runs.

He has a .305/.399/.616 slash line on the season.

Alvarez hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Brewers May. 22 3-for-4 3 2 5 9 vs. Athletics May. 21 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 vs. Athletics May. 20 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 vs. Athletics May. 19 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 vs. Cubs May. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Tucker Stats

Kyle Tucker has nine doubles, seven home runs, 24 walks and 33 RBI (46 total hits). He's also swiped seven bases.

He's slashed .277/.361/.458 so far this year.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers May. 22 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics May. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Athletics May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Athletics May. 19 2-for-3 1 1 3 6 0 vs. Cubs May. 17 3-for-5 0 0 2 4 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has five doubles, seven home runs, 17 walks and 24 RBI (43 total hits). He has swiped 10 bases.

He's slashing .257/.337/.413 on the year.

Yelich has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .222 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros May. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rays May. 21 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 1 at Rays May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Rays May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals May. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Rowdy Tellez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Tellez Stats

Rowdy Tellez has 35 hits with four doubles, 12 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 26 runs.

He has a slash line of .255/.350/.547 so far this season.

Tellez enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with two home runs, three walks and three RBI.

Tellez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Astros May. 22 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 at Rays May. 21 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 at Rays May. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Rays May. 19 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals May. 17 0-for-2 0 0 0 0

