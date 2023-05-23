Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Brewers on May 23, 2023
The Houston Astros visit the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Yordan Alvarez, Christian Yelich and others in this game.
Astros vs. Brewers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Yordan Alvarez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Alvarez Stats
- Alvarez has put up 46 hits with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 46 runs.
- He has a .305/.399/.616 slash line on the season.
- Alvarez hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and seven RBI.
Alvarez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Brewers
|May. 22
|3-for-4
|3
|2
|5
|9
|vs. Athletics
|May. 21
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Athletics
|May. 20
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Athletics
|May. 19
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Cubs
|May. 17
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Tucker Stats
- Kyle Tucker has nine doubles, seven home runs, 24 walks and 33 RBI (46 total hits). He's also swiped seven bases.
- He's slashed .277/.361/.458 so far this year.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|May. 22
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Athletics
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 19
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 17
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has five doubles, seven home runs, 17 walks and 24 RBI (43 total hits). He has swiped 10 bases.
- He's slashing .257/.337/.413 on the year.
- Yelich has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .222 with a double, a walk and an RBI.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|May. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rays
|May. 21
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|at Rays
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Rays
|May. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 15
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rowdy Tellez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Tellez Stats
- Rowdy Tellez has 35 hits with four doubles, 12 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 26 runs.
- He has a slash line of .255/.350/.547 so far this season.
- Tellez enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with two home runs, three walks and three RBI.
Tellez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Astros
|May. 22
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|at Rays
|May. 21
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Rays
|May. 20
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|May. 19
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 17
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
