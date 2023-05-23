Kyle Tucker and Christian Yelich will be among the stars on display when the Houston Astros face the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET, at American Family Field.

Oddsmakers list the Astros as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Brewers +105 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this contest.

Astros vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -125 +105 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a perfect record of 9-0.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Astros have not covered in any of their last two games with a spread.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have put together a 19-14 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 57.6% of those games).

Houston has gone 17-13 (winning 56.7% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The Astros have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this contest.

Houston has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 47 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 23 of those games (23-23-1).

The Astros have had a spread set for just two outings this season, and failed to cover in both.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-11 14-8 9-5 18-14 19-14 8-5

