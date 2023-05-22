How to Watch the Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 3
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Panthers host the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Monday, May 22, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers lead the series 2-0.
The Hurricanes' matchup with the Panthers can be watched on TNT, so tune in to take in the action.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/20/2023
|Hurricanes
|Panthers
|2-1 (F/OT) FLA
|5/18/2023
|Hurricanes
|Panthers
|3-2 (F/OT) FLA
|4/13/2023
|Panthers
|Hurricanes
|6-4 CAR
|12/30/2022
|Hurricanes
|Panthers
|4-0 CAR
|11/9/2022
|Panthers
|Hurricanes
|3-0 FLA
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers have given up 272 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 21st in league action in goals against.
- The Panthers score the sixth-most goals in the league (288 total, 3.5 per game).
- In the past 10 games, the Panthers have earned 95.0% of the possible points with a 9-1-0 record.
- On the defensive end, the Panthers have allowed 2.4 goals per game (24 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 34 goals over that span.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|79
|40
|69
|109
|62
|38
|44.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|68
|23
|55
|78
|38
|56
|54.9%
|Brandon Montour
|80
|16
|57
|73
|51
|33
|-
|Carter Verhaeghe
|81
|42
|31
|73
|56
|35
|48.8%
|Sam Reinhart
|82
|31
|36
|67
|38
|35
|50.6%
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes' total of 210 goals conceded (2.6 per game) is second in the NHL.
- The Hurricanes' 262 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 15th in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Hurricanes are 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Hurricanes have given up 2.4 goals per game (24 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that time.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|82
|28
|43
|71
|65
|45
|45.2%
|Sebastian Aho
|75
|36
|32
|68
|63
|63
|51.4%
|Brent Burns
|82
|18
|42
|60
|52
|55
|100%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|82
|18
|24
|42
|48
|29
|51.4%
