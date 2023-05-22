Monday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (25-21) and Houston Astros (27-19) matching up at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:40 PM ET on May 22.

The Astros will give the nod to Cristian Javier (4-1) against the Brewers and Corbin Burnes (4-3).

Astros vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Astros vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a perfect record of 9-0.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last two games with a spread, the Astros failed to cover each time.

This season, the Astros have been favored 32 times and won 18, or 56.2%, of those games.

Houston has entered 32 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 18-14 in those contests.

The Astros have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Houston has scored 201 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Astros have a 3.21 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros Schedule