Evgenii Dadonov will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights face off in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, May 21, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Dadonov's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Evgenii Dadonov vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Dadonov Season Stats Insights

Dadonov has averaged 14:43 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -8).

In six of 73 games this year, Dadonov has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Dadonov has a point in 28 games this year (out of 73), including multiple points five times.

In 24 of 73 games this season, Dadonov has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 43.5% that Dadonov hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 31.2% chance of Dadonov having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Dadonov Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +42.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 73 Games 2 33 Points 0 7 Goals 0 26 Assists 0

