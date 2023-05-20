Nikola Jokic be on the court for the Denver Nuggets at 8:30 PM on Saturday against the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Jokic, in his last game (May 18 win against the Lakers) put up 23 points, 17 rebounds, 12 assists and three steals.

In this article we will break down Jokic's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 24.5 33.5 Rebounds 14.5 11.8 14.5 Assists 10.5 9.8 10.6 PRA 52.5 46.1 58.6 PR 42.5 36.3 48 3PM 1.5 0.8 1.9



This season, Nikola Jokic has made 9.4 shots per game, which adds up to 18.1% of his team's total makes.

Jokic is averaging 2.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 5.8% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Jokic's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.

Defensively, the Lakers are 20th in the league, giving up 116.6 points per contest.

The Lakers are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 44.9 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Lakers have conceded 25.7 per game, 15th in the league.

The Lakers concede 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, 18th-ranked in the NBA.

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/18/2023 42 23 17 12 0 0 3 5/16/2023 42 34 21 14 3 2 0 1/9/2023 35 14 11 16 1 1 1 12/16/2022 35 25 11 8 1 0 4 10/30/2022 36 23 14 6 1 2 0 10/26/2022 35 31 13 9 0 0 4

