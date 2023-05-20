Ty France and Ronald Acuna Jr. are among the players with prop bets available when the Seattle Mariners and the Atlanta Braves play at Truist Park on Saturday (beginning at 7:15 PM ET).

Braves vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 13 doubles, 11 home runs, 26 walks and 27 RBI (59 total hits). He's also swiped 18 bases.

He's slashed .343/.433/.610 on the season.

Acuna hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .317 with two doubles, five home runs, five walks and six RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners May. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Rangers May. 17 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 1 at Rangers May. 16 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Rangers May. 15 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Blue Jays May. 14 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 39 hits with eight doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 32 runs.

He has a slash line of .236/.370/.515 so far this season.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mariners May. 19 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 at Rangers May. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rangers May. 16 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 at Rangers May. 15 1-for-4 2 0 1 2 at Blue Jays May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

France Stats

France has 45 hits with 13 doubles, two home runs, 13 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .266/.342/.379 slash line so far this year.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox May. 17 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox May. 16 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox May. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 at Tigers May. 14 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Jarred Kelenic Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Kelenic Stats

Jarred Kelenic has 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 12 walks and 21 RBI (43 total hits). He has swiped six bases.

He's slashing .283/.337/.533 on the year.

Kelenic enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .235 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Kelenic Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves May. 19 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox May. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox May. 15 2-for-5 3 0 1 2 1 at Tigers May. 14 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

