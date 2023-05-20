On Saturday, May 20 at 4:10 PM ET, the Houston Astros (25-19) host the Oakland Athletics (10-36) at Minute Maid Park. Hunter Brown will get the call for the Astros, while JP Sears will take the mound for the Athletics.

Bookmakers list the Astros as -300 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Athletics +250 moneyline odds to win. Houston is a 2.5-run favorite (at +110 odds). The over/under for the game is listed at 8.5 runs.

Astros vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (4-1, 3.43 ERA) vs Sears - OAK (0-3, 5.27 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Astros vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Astros versus Athletics game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Astros (-300) in this matchup, means that you think the Astros will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $13.33 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Kyle Tucker get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 30 times and won 16, or 53.3%, of those games.

The Astros have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -300 or shorter.

Houston has a 75% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros went 7-1 over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total four times.

The Athletics have been chosen as underdogs in 44 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (22.7%) in those games.

The Athletics have been listed as an underdog of +250 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Athletics had a record of 2-8.

Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+140) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+170) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Jose Altuve 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+150) José Abreu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+130)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Astros, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +750 4th 1st Win AL West -140 - 1st

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.