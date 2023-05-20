How to Watch the Astros vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 20
Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics take the field on Saturday at Minute Maid Park against Hunter Brown, who is projected to start for the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
Astros vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros are 25th in MLB action with 39 total home runs.
- Houston is 23rd in MLB with a .380 slugging percentage.
- The Astros rank 16th in the majors with a .246 batting average.
- Houston has the No. 17 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.5 runs per game (196 total runs).
- The Astros' .315 on-base percentage is 18th in baseball.
- The Astros strike out 8.1 times per game, the sixth-fewest mark in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in the majors.
- Houston has the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.31).
- Pitchers for the Astros combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.222).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brown (4-1) takes the mound for the Astros in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 3.43 ERA in 44 2/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Brown has three quality starts under his belt this season.
- Brown has put up four starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/14/2023
|White Sox
|W 4-3
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Lucas Giolito
|5/15/2023
|Cubs
|W 6-4
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Jameson Taillon
|5/16/2023
|Cubs
|W 7-3
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Justin Steele
|5/17/2023
|Cubs
|W 7-6
|Home
|J.P. France
|Drew Smyly
|5/19/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-1
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/20/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|JP Sears
|5/21/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Kyle Muller
|5/22/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Wade Miley
|5/23/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Corbin Burnes
|5/24/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Adrian Houser
|5/26/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Kyle Muller
