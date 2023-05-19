Tyler Seguin will be in action Friday when his Dallas Stars play the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena. If you'd like to wager on Seguin's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Tyler Seguin vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Seguin Season Stats Insights

Seguin's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:37 per game on the ice, is +3.

Seguin has a goal in 18 games this year out of 76 games played, including multiple goals three times.

In 38 of 76 games this year, Seguin has recorded a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

Seguin has an assist in 25 of 76 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability that Seguin goes over his points prop total is 50%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Seguin has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Seguin Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+42) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 76 Games 6 50 Points 2 21 Goals 2 29 Assists 0

