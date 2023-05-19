Jamie Benn will be in action Friday when his Dallas Stars meet the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena. Looking to wager on Benn's props? Here is some information to help you.

Jamie Benn vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -141)

0.5 points (Over odds: -141) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Benn Season Stats Insights

Benn's plus-minus this season, in 15:47 per game on the ice, is +23.

Benn has scored a goal in a game 30 times this season over 82 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Benn has a point in 51 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in 21 of them.

In 34 of 82 games this season, Benn has registered an assist, and in 11 of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Benn goes over his points over/under is 58.5%, based on the odds.

Benn has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Benn Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights are allowing 225 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+42) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 82 Games 6 78 Points 5 33 Goals 1 45 Assists 4

