Bam Adebayo NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Heat vs. Celtics - May 19
Bam Adebayo and his Miami Heat teammates take the court versus the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Friday.
Below we will break down Adebayo's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.
Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Celtics
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|17.5
|20.4
|17.9
|Rebounds
|8.5
|9.2
|9.5
|Assists
|2.5
|3.2
|3.5
|PRA
|30.5
|32.8
|30.9
|PR
|27.5
|29.6
|27.4
Heat vs Celtics Additional Info
Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Celtics
- This season, Bam Adebayo has made 8.0 shots per game, which accounts for 18.7% of his team's total makes.
- Adebayo's opponents, the Celtics, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.9 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.
- On defense, the Celtics have allowed 111.4 points per game, which is fourth-best in the league.
- On the glass, the Celtics are 18th in the NBA, giving up 44 rebounds per game.
- The Celtics are the second-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 23.1 assists per contest.
Bam Adebayo vs. the Celtics
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/17/2023
|37
|20
|8
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1/24/2023
|37
|30
|15
|1
|0
|1
|2
|12/2/2022
|38
|28
|7
|3
|0
|1
|1
|11/30/2022
|39
|23
|6
|5
|1
|0
|2
|10/21/2022
|35
|19
|8
|5
|0
|0
|2
