Brandon Bielak is set to start for the Houston Astros on Friday against Jace Peterson and the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros are the favorite in this one, at -250, while the underdog Athletics have +200 odds to play spoiler. The total is 9 runs for the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Astros gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Astros vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -250 +200 9 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 6-1.

The Astros and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games. Houston games have finished above the total three consecutive times, and the average total during this stretch was 7.8 runs.

Explore More About This Game

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have won 51.7% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (15-14).

Houston has gone 1-2 (winning just 33.3% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Astros' implied win probability is 71.4%.

Houston has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 43 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 22 of those games (22-20-1).

The Astros have not had a run line set for a contest this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 11-11 13-8 7-5 16-14 17-14 6-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.