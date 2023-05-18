The Denver Nuggets are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets have a 1-0 series lead.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Thursday, May 18, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nuggets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Lakers 112

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 5.5)

Nuggets (- 5.5) Pick OU: Over (226)



The Nuggets' .537 ATS win percentage (44-36-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Lakers' .488 mark (40-39-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

When the spread is set as 5.5 or more this season, Denver (20-16-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (54.1%) than Los Angeles (9-14-1) does as the underdog (37.5%).

When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2022-23, Los Angeles and its opponents do it more often (52.4% of the time) than Denver and its opponents (45.1%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Lakers are 23-28, while the Nuggets are 43-18 as moneyline favorites.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nuggets Performance Insights

On offense, Denver is averaging 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in league). It is giving up 112.5 points per contest at the other end of the court (eighth-ranked).

The Nuggets have been one of the top teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are collecting 28.9 per game (second-best in NBA).

With a 37.9% three-point percentage this season, the Nuggets are fourth-best in the NBA. They rank 18th in the league by draining 11.8 three-pointers per contest.

Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers and 36.1% threes this year. Of the team's buckets, 72.9% are two-pointers and 27.1% are three-pointers.

Lakers Performance Insights

Offensively Los Angeles is the sixth-ranked squad in the league (117.2 points per game). On defense it is 20th (116.6 points conceded per game).

With 25.3 assists per game, the Lakers are 15th in the league.

In 2022-23, the Lakers are 24th in the NBA in 3-point makes (10.8 per game) and 24th in 3-point percentage (34.6%).

Los Angeles takes 35.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 64.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 25.2% of Los Angeles' buckets are 3-pointers, and 74.8% are 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.