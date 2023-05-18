MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Thursday, May 18
In a Thursday MLB schedule that features a lot of compelling matchups, the Tampa Bay Rays versus the New York Mets is a game to see.
Coverage of all the MLB action today is available to you, with the information provided below.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Baltimore Orioles (28-15) face the Los Angeles Angels (22-22)
The Angels hope to get a road victory at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- BAL Key Player: Cedric Mullins (.261 AVG, 6 HR, 34 RBI)
- LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.288 AVG, 9 HR, 29 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|BAL Moneyline
|LAA Moneyline
|Total
|-148
|+126
|9
The Miami Marlins (22-21) take on the Washington Nationals (18-25)
The Nationals hope to get a road victory at LoanDepot park against the Marlins on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.389 AVG, 1 HR, 15 RBI)
- WSH Key Player: Luis Garcia (.262 AVG, 3 HR, 17 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|MIA Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-151
|+129
|8
The New York Mets (21-23) play host to the Tampa Bay Rays (32-12)
The Rays will hit the field at Citi Field versus the Mets on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.232 AVG, 15 HR, 36 RBI)
- TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.321 AVG, 10 HR, 24 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|NYM Moneyline
|TB Moneyline
|Total
|-111
|-108
|8.5
The Chicago White Sox (16-28) play host to the Cleveland Guardians (19-23)
The Guardians will look to pick up a road win at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.267 AVG, 12 HR, 28 RBI)
- CLE Key Player: Steven Kwan (.276 AVG, 1 HR, 14 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|CHW Moneyline
|CLE Moneyline
|Total
|-141
|+120
|8
The Toronto Blue Jays (25-18) host the New York Yankees (25-20)
The Yankees will look to pick up a road win at Rogers Centre versus the Blue Jays on Thursday at 7:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.319 AVG, 8 HR, 28 RBI)
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.248 AVG, 6 HR, 21 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TOR Moneyline
|NYY Moneyline
|Total
|-129
|+108
|9
The St. Louis Cardinals (18-26) take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (28-16)
The Dodgers will hit the field at Busch Stadium versus the Cardinals on Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.306 AVG, 7 HR, 23 RBI)
- LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.316 AVG, 7 HR, 23 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|LAD Moneyline
|STL Moneyline
|Total
|-152
|+130
|8.5
