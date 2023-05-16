The Chicago Cubs and Christopher Morel hit the field in the second game of a three-game series against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros, on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park.

The favored Astros have -165 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at +140. The matchup's total has been set at 7.5 runs.

Astros vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -165 +140 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Discover More About This Game

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have been favored on the moneyline 27 total times this season. They've finished 13-14 in those games.

Houston has gone 5-5 (winning 50% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The Astros have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this contest.

Houston has played in 41 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-20-1).

The Astros have not had a spread set for a game this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-11 13-8 7-5 14-14 17-14 4-5

