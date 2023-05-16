Tuesday's contest between the Houston Astros (22-19) and Chicago Cubs (19-22) squaring off at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on May 16.

The probable starters are Cristian Javier (3-1) for the Astros and Justin Steele (6-0) for the Cubs.

Astros vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: TBS

TBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

The Astros have been favorites in 27 games this season and won 13 (48.1%) of those contests.

Houston has a record of 5-5, a 50% win rate, when favored by -165 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 177 (4.3 per game).

The Astros have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.31).

Astros Schedule