Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Monday, May 15 showcases the Dallas Stars hosting the Seattle Kraken at American Airlines Center at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet. The teams are knotted up 3-3 in the series. The Stars have -190 odds on the moneyline against the Kraken (+160).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-190) Kraken (+160) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars are 43-25 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter, Dallas has gone 20-7 (winning 74.1%).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Stars a 65.5% chance to win.

Kraken Betting Insights

This season the Kraken have been an underdog 55 times, and won 25, or 45.5%, of those games.

Seattle is 9-5 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +160 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set in this matchup implies a 38.5% chance of victory for the Kraken.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on this game with DraftKings.

Stars Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Dallas has not gone over.

During their past 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 1.0 higher than their season-long average.

The Stars offense's 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked seventh in the NHL this year.

The Stars have conceded the third-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 215 (2.6 per game).

The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.

Kraken Advanced Stats

The Kraken are currently on a 10-game stretch of failing to hit the over.

The Kraken have averaged a total of combined goals over their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.

In their past 10 games, Kraken's game goal totals average 9.4 goals, 0.6 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Kraken's 289 total goals (3.5 per game) are the fourth-most in the NHL.

The Kraken's 252 total goals given up (3.1 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

Their +37 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.