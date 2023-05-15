Miro Heiskanen will be on the ice Monday when his Dallas Stars meet the Seattle Kraken in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center. If you're thinking about a bet on Heiskanen against the Kraken, we have plenty of info to help.

Miro Heiskanen vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -154)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Heiskanen Season Stats Insights

In 79 games this season, Heiskanen has a plus-minus of +12, while averaging 25:29 on the ice per game.

Heiskanen has scored a goal in 10 of 79 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 47 of 79 games this year, Heiskanen has registered a point, and 23 of those games included multiple points.

Heiskanen has an assist in 40 of 79 games played this season, including multiple assists 19 times.

The implied probability is 65.4% that Heiskanen hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Heiskanen has an implied probability of 60.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Heiskanen Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +37.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 79 Games 12 73 Points 11 11 Goals 2 62 Assists 9

