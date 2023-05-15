The Houston Astros host the Chicago Cubs at Minute Maid Park on Monday at 8:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Yordan Alvarez, Cody Bellinger and others in this game.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Astros vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Framber Valdez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Valdez Stats

The Astros will send Framber Valdez (3-4) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his eighth consecutive quality start.

Valdez will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

The 29-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.38), 18th in WHIP (1.038), and 23rd in K/9 (9.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Valdez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Angels May. 9 8.0 3 1 1 12 0 vs. Giants May. 3 6.0 5 2 2 8 2 vs. Phillies Apr. 28 7.0 8 3 3 3 0 at Braves Apr. 22 7.0 8 3 3 9 0 vs. Rangers Apr. 16 6.0 4 5 1 7 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Framber Valdez's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Alvarez Stats

Alvarez has eight doubles, nine home runs, 17 walks and 37 RBI (36 total hits).

He's slashing .288/.388/.568 so far this season.

Alvarez hopes to build on an 11-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .342 with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and 10 RBI.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at White Sox May. 14 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 at White Sox May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at White Sox May. 12 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Angels May. 10 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Angels May. 9 1-for-3 0 0 1 1

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Tucker Stats

Kyle Tucker has collected 38 hits with six doubles, six home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .271/.358/.443 on the season.

Tucker has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .278 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox May. 14 2-for-3 0 0 1 3 0 at White Sox May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox May. 12 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 1 at Angels May. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Angels May. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker or other Astros players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Bellinger Stats

Bellinger has nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 14 walks and 20 RBI (38 total hits). He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a slash line of .270/.338/.496 so far this season.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins May. 13 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins May. 12 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Cardinals May. 10 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals May. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals May. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Ian Happ Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Happ Stats

Ian Happ has 11 doubles, four home runs, 31 walks and 18 RBI (43 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He has a .303/.425/.465 slash line so far this year.

Happ Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins May. 13 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins May. 12 3-for-5 0 0 0 4 0 vs. Cardinals May. 10 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Cardinals May. 9 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Cody Bellinger, Ian Happ or other Cubs players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.