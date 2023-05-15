Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros (21-19) will clash with Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs (19-21) at Minute Maid Park on Monday, May 15. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET.

The Astros are -190 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Cubs (+155). The over/under is 8 runs for the game.

Astros vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez - HOU (3-4, 2.38 ERA) vs Jameson Taillon - CHC (0-2, 5.95 ERA)

Astros vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Astros vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 12, or 46.2%, of the 26 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Astros have gone 3-4 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter (42.9% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 65.5% chance to win.

The Astros have a 3-3 record over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Cubs have won in eight, or 47.1%, of the 17 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Cubs have played as an underdog of +155 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Cubs had a record of 2-3.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st Win AL West -134 - 1st

