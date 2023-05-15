How to Watch the Astros vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 15
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
A couple of hot hitters, Yordan Alvarez and Cody Bellinger, will try to keep it going when the Houston Astros face the Chicago Cubs on Monday at 8:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.
Astros vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 15, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros rank 25th in baseball with 35 home runs. They average 0.9 per game.
- Houston's .365 slugging percentage is the fourth-lowest average in baseball.
- The Astros have the 20th-ranked batting average in the majors (.238).
- Houston has the No. 22 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.3 runs per game (171 total runs).
- The Astros are 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .307.
- The Astros strike out 8.1 times per game, the sixth-best average in baseball.
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks third in the majors.
- Houston's 3.29 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in baseball (1.202).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Astros are sending Framber Valdez (3-4) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 2.38 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the left-hander threw eight innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- Valdez is trying to register his eighth quality start in a row in this game.
- Valdez will look to go five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging 6.6 frames per outing.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/9/2023
|Angels
|W 3-1
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|-
|5/10/2023
|Angels
|W 5-4
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Griffin Canning
|5/12/2023
|White Sox
|W 5-1
|Away
|J.P. France
|Michael Kopech
|5/13/2023
|White Sox
|L 3-1
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Dylan Cease
|5/14/2023
|White Sox
|W 4-3
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Lucas Giolito
|5/15/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Jameson Taillon
|5/16/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Justin Steele
|5/17/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Drew Smyly
|5/19/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|James Kaprielian
|5/20/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|JP Sears
|5/21/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Drew Rucinski
