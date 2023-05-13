Wyatt Johnston and the Dallas Stars are playing the Seattle Kraken in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Johnston's props versus the Kraken? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Wyatt Johnston vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +300)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Johnston Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Johnston has averaged 15:28 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +6.

In 23 of 82 games this year, Johnston has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Johnston has a point in 36 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points five times.

Johnston has an assist in 16 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Johnston has an implied probability of 43.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Johnston has an implied probability of 25% of going over his assist prop bet.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Johnston Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 252 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +37.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 82 Games 8 41 Points 6 24 Goals 4 17 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.