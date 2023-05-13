The Dallas Stars take the ice for Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, May 13, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Stars are ahead 3-2 in the series.

The Stars-Kraken matchup can be watched on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS, so tune in to take in the action.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
5/11/2023 Stars Kraken 5-2 DAL
5/9/2023 Kraken Stars 6-3 DAL
5/7/2023 Kraken Stars 7-2 SEA
5/4/2023 Stars Kraken 4-2 DAL
5/2/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA

Stars Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, conceding 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.
  • The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.
  • In the last 10 contests, the Stars have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a four goals-per-game average (40 total) over that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0%
Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60%
Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3%
Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52%
Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

  • The Kraken have allowed 252 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the league.
  • The Kraken's 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the league.
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Kraken have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over that span.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jared McCann 79 40 30 70 28 56 33.3%
Vince Dunn 81 14 50 64 54 50 -
Jordan Eberle 82 20 43 63 33 55 44.2%
Matthew Beniers 80 24 33 57 48 55 42.2%
Yanni Gourde 81 14 34 48 27 65 49.6%

