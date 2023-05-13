Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, May 13 showcases the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken squaring off at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Stars lead the series 3-2.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/11/2023 Stars Kraken 5-2 DAL 5/9/2023 Kraken Stars 6-3 DAL 5/7/2023 Kraken Stars 7-2 SEA 5/4/2023 Stars Kraken 4-2 DAL 5/2/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, conceding 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Stars are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a four goals-per-game average (40 total) during that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken's total of 252 goals allowed (3.1 per game) is 14th in the NHL.

The Kraken are fourth in the league in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).

In the past 10 contests, the Kraken are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Kraken have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) during that time.

Kraken Key Players